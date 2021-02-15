The Queen is apparently delighted to be welcoming a tenth great-grandchild. Getty

A spokesperson originally confirmed the news with several US publications, including PEOPLE magazine and Harper's BAZAAR.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson shared.

The Sussexes shared a gorgeous black and white image alongside their announcement - Meghan lies on a bed of grass with her head in Harry's lap, while Harry grins widely at her.

The person behind the beautiful snap was later revealed to be Meghan's good friend Misan Harriman - he was the first black man to shoot a cover of British Vogue, and has remained close to the Duchess, who also has a close affiliation with the publication after guest editing its September 2019 issue.

Harry and Meghan announced the exciting news through a sweet black and white snap. Misan Harriman / The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The talented photographer shared his image of the royals on his own Instagram, writing: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

He added three additional hastags that added some more details about the shoot - "#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan".

Along with the royals and Misan sharing messages of joy for the couple was Harry's close affiliates from the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry's friends from his Invictus Games Foundation sent their well wishes to the expecting parents. Getty

Posting to its official Twitter account, a statement read: "Our Invictus Family grows - we are thrilled with the news that the Duke and Duchess are expecting!"

The Duke and Duchess will no doubt be flooded with more congratulatory messages over the coming days from those near and far.

It has been a journey for the pair - back in November, Meghan shared her devastation with the world in a searing essay written for the New York Times about miscarrying her second child back in July 2020.

In the stirring statement, Meghan shared her heartbreak over losing a child while calling for the traditionally tabooed topic of miscarriage to be normalised as something people should feel okay to talk about.

Meghan Markle suffered a tragic miscarriage in July last year. Getty

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she explained.

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."

She continued to talk about the number of women who also suffer miscarriage.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning," she said.

It looks like Archie will be getting a younger sibling! Getty

With this in mind, Harry and Meghan's news this morning has overjoyed their fans and followers - and as she continues her pregnancy journey, they'll no doubt have a legion of admirers along for the ride.

Bring it all on - we can't wait to see this family expand.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.