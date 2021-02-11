The Duke of Sussex (pictured) has launched another podcast series - without Meghan. Getty

Speaking about his involvement in a statement, which was shared via the Invictus Twitter account, Harry said the series will create conversations everyone can learn from.

“For a year now, NHS workers have been engaged in a new kind of battle. They have consistently set-aside their own physical and emotional health in the service of others,” Harry began.

He continued: “This service and sacrifice resonates deeply with so many in the Armed Forces community.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Foundation in 2014. Getty

"With this ongoing project, we know that the NHS and Invictus communities will learn from each other, support each other, and lead conversations that everyone can draw from.

“It is from these shared experiences I hope people can find strength, compassion, and understanding, and the inspiration they need for their own recovery and resilience,” he said.

According to the foundation, the expert advice will be delivered by notable military personnel, including Glenn Haughton, who is the Armed Forces Mental Health Champion.

Prince Harry's (left with Meghan) Archewell podcast failed to hit the mark with critics. Getty

The Invictus website states: “These stories range from using sport and exercise to recover from injury, to restoring a sense of purpose, to the importance of forming supportive networks with colleagues.

“The podcasts form part of a comprehensive support package that is available to all NHS staff during the pandemic, including access to dedicated professionally-led helplines, free access to a range of mental health apps, coaching sessions and other mental health and wellbeing support."

In addition to the podcast series, the foundation also announced it will be launching a physical challenge event for healthcare workers.

“As part of the collaboration also, building on these themes further, the NHS and the Invictus Games Foundation will be launching a 5k physical challenge for NHS staff,” the website states.