Harry and Meghan have taken a swipe at Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussexes’ website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

Royal insider Richard Fitzwilliams has also spoken out about the Sussexes and revealed that the royal couple are “very, very unhappy with the Queen’s decision”.

Speaking on Sunrise he said that their reactionary statement to the Queen was “an unnecessary potshot at the Queen”.

He said: “They wanted to make a point with this - but did they need to?

“They feel they are being victimised by being put on a 12-month probation."

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “They wanted to remain part-time working royals. They wanted to be able to use their titles.

“The Queen stepped in with this decision because she had to. Harry should have shown more humility.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a clean break from the British royal family have seemingly come unstuck after it was revealed they made one “fundamental” mistake. Getty

In their statement, the couple also took a swipe at Queen Elizabeth, saying that although she has "no jurisdiction" to stop them using the word 'royal' internationally, Harry and Meghan would nonetheless stop using the title.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal,’” a statement on their website read.

The statement continued: “For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”



“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”