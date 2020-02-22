Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for a clean break from the British royal family have seemingly come unstuck after it was revealed they made one “fundamental” mistake. Getty

According to Meghan, using the name “shouldn't even be an issue in the first place and it's not like they want to be in the business of selling T-shirts and pencils”, an insider told the Daily Mail.



The friend continued: "Meghan said she's done with the drama and has no room in her life for naysayers, and the same goes for Harry".

When host Andrew Bolt asked whether the Queen "had the last laugh, Rowan said: "She absolutely does, and the Palace have played this exceptionally well. Getty

The insider also confirmed that the mother-of-one is working on "global projects" and using the Sussex name has zero to do with profit.

The insider continued: "Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it.

The royal commentator went on to say that while he is pleased with how Her Majesty handled Harry and Meghan’s exit, he was concerned that she didn’t immediately strip them of their HRH. Getty

"Meghan said the name of their brand pales in comparison to the foundation they are building and the enormously positive impact it will have on people and the environment."

"Meghan has told her inner circle that their success is inevitable with or without their current brand name."

It was confirmed this week that Harry and Meghan will officially step down as senior royals next month. The agreement reached between Her Majesty and the royal couple will be put into effect starting March 31.