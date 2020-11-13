Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) were recently accused of orchestrating a “shameless” publicity stunt, after photos of them visiting an American cemetery emerged online. AP

But now, a royal commentator has seemingly hit back at the criticism, which she claims was unnecessary given Harry’s previous service in the armed forces.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentator and author Elizabeth Holmes defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I hate that people are rushing to judgment at a time when there are just a lot of questions about how this would proceed,” Elizabeth told hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie.

A royal commentator has defended the Sussexes (pictured) after they were criticised for being "disrespectful". Getty

The royal commentator went on to say she was extremely disappointed to hear about the backlash the Sussexes received over the photographs they shared on the day.

"I think it's very important to remember that this is what the royal family does,” Elizabeth said.

"They make appearances, they take photographs, and those photographs go around the world, that's how they get their press coverage, that's how we know what they're doing.

The Sussexes (pictured) visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery, to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday, but critics later labelled the move as “disrespectful”. AP

"This did not feel out of the ordinary to me or in any way disrespectful and I was really disappointed – especially because Harry served on the frontline.”

Elizabeth also said, given Harry’s military past, the day would have been extremely important to him, so it’s only fair that people respect the way he chooses to honour it.

“[Harry] has lived his whole life in the public eye and every awful moment he’s had cameras in his face. I don’t think it’s fair for us to say what is appropriate or what’s not for him," she said.