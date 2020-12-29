Like father, like son! Instagram

Heading to Instagram yesterday, Make Give Live thanked the couple for their kind donation, writing, “Meghan & Harry have generously given us a gift that will keep on giving well beyond Christmas”.

However, if it wasn’t for a certain famous Kiwi, Harry and Meghan may never have partook in the charitable act.

After Meghan and Harry ordered 100 beanies, Make Give Love's "buy one, give one" policy ensured that 200 beanies could be donated to Kiwi children in need on behalf of the Sussex's. Getty

In the same Instagram post, Make Give Love expressed their gratitude towards New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, for reaching out to the royals.

“Thank you @jacindaarden for letting them know we were trying to get in touch to wish them a Merry Christmas,” the company wrote, “and thank them for shining a light on the work we do with this image that captured hearts around the world.”

Upon donating these 200 beanies, the Sussex's told the Kiwi company that “they wanted to help (their) members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never as important as now”.

And it seems that this isn’t the only way Harry and Meghan intend to connect communities through their work.

We're sure that Meghan and Harry are raising little Archie to be just as giving as his mum and dad. Instagram

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess have signed with the audio streaming giant Spotify to release podcasts that will “build community through shared experience, narratives and values”.

The couple explained why they have chosen the medium of podcasting in a joint statement.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” the pair wrote.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and share each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”