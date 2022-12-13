The trailer for Volume II of the Netflix documentary Meghan & Harry has been released Netflix

It remains unclear as to who Prince harry was referring to when he accused them of "lying". While making the comments the footage features Buckingham Palace and then Prince Harry walking behind his grandfather Prince Philip's coffin accompanied by Prince William.

After an adorable black and white snap of Meghan and Harry, the trailer changes pace with quotes taken from the media.

WATCH: Harry & Meghan Volume II Trailer

In the past, Prince Harry has made claims that members of the royal household were leaking information to the media to try and ruin his reputation.

The Duchess of Sussex added: "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

The footage included security footage of an unknown man with has face blurred and appearing to be lurking outside gates.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," she said.

We are yet to see how Prince William will respond to these claims, but his relationship with his younger brother must be on thin ice especially after Harry allegedly snubbed an offer to meet up and discuss their differences.

WATCH: Trailer For Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' Documentary

The claims were revealed in the book Courtiers by Valentine Low after the Sussexes confirmed their were tensions with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"William appears to have been taken aback at such a stark portrayal of his brother and sister-in-law's unhappiness. He realised they were in crisis," Valentine said in the book.

This article first appeared on out sister site Now To Love.