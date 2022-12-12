King Charles III Getty

New Idea understands that Charles, 74, “began testing the waters” with British parliament in recent months, when he lobbied to include his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as counsellors of state – not quite firing Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, but eliminating the need to call on them should the King be overseas or incapacitated.

“Charles is a shrewd operator and while he’s not meant to meddle in politics, he knows how it all works,” says a source. “When parliament quickly agreed to examine the issue, he realised he may have enough support to start the next phase – having an MP introduce a member’s bill to give the King the power to strip the Sussexes of their Dukedom. And after what he saw on Netflix, this day couldn’t come a moment too soon.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Phil Dampier tells New Idea the royals “can no longer pretend that this isn’t very serious and keep forgiving Harry and Meghan”.

Phil continues: “This feud shows no signs of slowing down. Most of the British public think they should be stripped of their royal titles, but it’s not a simple process. Charles has always kept his door open but he may be forced to change his mind after seeing the series.”

He adds: “We have been told the royals are weary of the Sussexes’ outbursts and that they will retain a dignified silence, but I’m not sure I believe that.”