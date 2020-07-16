"He should cut the carbon and, if not, at least cut the c**p.” Getty

The report comes in the wake of Meghan's keynote speech at the virtual 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit where she urged young women around the world to be the leaders when it comes to key global issues.

“This is a humanity that desperately needs you," the Duchess of Sussex told more than 40,000 young people in 172 countries.

"To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”

Meghan addressed climate change in her recent Girl Up keynote speech. Instagram

Harry and Meghan were criticised last year for their use of private jets and on one occasion flying on four private planes in 11 days.

Sir Elton John, a close friend of the couple, also revealed that he paid for the couple to travel by private jet to his home in Nice, France, however the red-headed royal hit back at critics by explaining that he spends "99 per cent" of his life travelling the world on commercial flights.

“Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on unique circumstances to ensure my family is safe. It’s genuinely as simple as that. What it is about is balance," he said.

“If I have to do that ‒ it’s not a decision that I would want to take ‒ but if I have to do that then I would ensure, as I have done previously and I will continue to do, is to balance out that impact that I have. I have always offset my CO2.”

Harry and Meghan were criticised last year for their use of private jets. Getty

Prince Harry also launched Travalyst last year, a global initiative that aims to encourage more sustainable and environmentally-friendly travel.

“I’ve learned that we cannot dismiss the idea of trying to do something, just because we can’t do everything," Harry said in a speech for the initiative.

“We can all do better. And while no one is perfect, we are all responsible for our own individual impact; the question is what we do to balance it out.”