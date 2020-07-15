As an actress, Duchess Meghan is a dab hand in front of the camera - but her latest on-screen appearance might just be her best yet. Getty

Appearing via a video filmed from her Los Angeles home, Meghan looked at ease as she spoke to a younger generation of women about the challenges they face, empowering them to band together.

Wearing a bright blue sleeveless top and her lengthy hair out and straightened, fans were gifted to a rare glimpse of her new haircut - a layered look reminiscent of an iconic 70s style.

Speaking to the Summit, which also featured a line-up of guest speakers including Michelle Obama, Meghan told viewers: "Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm. We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up."

She continued: "Use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other."

The Duchess also referenced the bullying and criticism one can be faced with, be it on social media or in general.

"There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise," she said.

"Because that's what it is - just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder."

Meghan also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, which she briefly addressed in a four minute clip last month as the George Floyd protests raged across the United States.

"Girl Up members are organising Black Lives Matter protests around the world, you are creating films to encourage your peers to become activist leaders, you are reforming the criminal justice system, you are telling your school boards we need more mental health resources for all ages, you are leading coalitions to end gun violence.

"You are standing up and demanding to be heard, yes, but you're also demanding to own the conversation," she finished.

In her conclusion, Meghan added: "Look, sometimes it's not obvious what to do. Often, it's fear that paralyses us and stops us from being brave and being bold. But don't underestimate that you have some of the answers.

"Don't underestimate your ability to push through the fear."

The stirring speech went down with much gusto among those in the Girl Up community, many of whom shared their own thoughts about it in the chat platform alongside the video as she spoke.

"'They depend on you more than you'll ever depend on them' yaasss Duchess Meghan," wrote one fan.

Another referenced Meghan's mother Doria Ragland bringing up her daughter to be a model citizen: "Ms. Doria did a wonderful job with Meghan. She's so grounded and rooted when it comes to women empowerment while breaking the status quo," they wrote.

Another said: "Keep challenging the norm. Preach Meghan."

According to a new report from HELLO!, the Duchess is confident in the younger generation of young women, saying that they are not only "poised to change the world", but they have "already begun".

We'd confidently say Meghan's speech today has only moved that sentiment forwards. All power to her, and women the world over.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.