With their plans to independently make money outside the Royal Family now in disarray, Meghan (left) and Harry (right) are struggling to keep to a budget. Getty

“He’s never had to worry about money, so he doesn’t really understand the concept of budgeting.”

Harry and Meghan can’t make money by doing the planned speaking engagements and appearances they had looked forward to – and like the rest of us, have to face the fact that bills still need to be paid.

“They’re still spending a ton,” the source adds. “They’re going to end up broke!”

Indeed, the Sussexes are forking out for their own protection officers since quitting the royal family – amounting to an estimated $7.7 million a year.

Accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, the couple are grappling with the idea that they may have to cut back on luxuries going forward. However, as reports of Meghan’s ‘diva’ behaviour continue to surface, it seems this will be a hard pill for the former starlet to swallow.

The idea of skimping on luxuries is a bitter pill for Meghan to swallow. Getty

In a new interview with Mail Online, a videographer who worked with Meghan during her acting days, has revealed that long before her ascension into the royal family, she had a reputation as a “princess” on set.

“She was very high maintenance and rude,” he said. “She came across as very insecure and spoiled.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Omid Scobie warned the couple should brace for financial stress in the future, especially given the repercussions of COVID-19.

“They have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don’t earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead,” he told the HeirPod podcast.

Meghan and Harry left the royals behind to start a new Hollywood life, but the coronavirus crisis has thrown a spanner in the works. Getty

Harry and Meghan agreed to only carry out types of work that wouldn’t disgrace the Queen. However, as COVID-19 continues to limit potential business opportunities and prevent the growth of their Archewell brand venture, they’re now said to be regretting that decision, feeling that they’re missing out on potential money-making schemes.

Now it’s been revealed Harry sold two hunting rifles worth over $90,000 to appease his animal-loving wife.

Meghan and Harry are looking for any way to make a quick buck. A book detailing the Sussexes’ split from the royal family, titled Finding Freedom, and out in August, pledges to tell the “true story” of their relationship.

While it’s claimed Meghan and Harry did not officially endorse the publication, the release will no doubt raise their profile, and in turn bring in some much-needed funds.

