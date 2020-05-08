Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in Los Angeles couldn’t be more different from their previous life as members of the British royal family. Getty

Meghan’s acting career

When the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family, it was assumed she’d permanently turned her back on the world of acting. But just days before Meghan and Harry’s official exit as senior royals came the surprise announcement that the former Suits star had partnered with Disney to narrate a documentary about elephants.

While Meghan donated her fee to charity Elephants Without Borders, this was the first sign that she was set to make a return to the world of acting.

There hasn’t been any confirmation but there have been plenty of rumours suggesting that she is already considering roles. However, it will have to be something that fits in with her royal status and isn’t controversial in any way. But reportedly, she’s still concerned about making such a move.

“Meghan is worried that she won’t be taken seriously as an actress,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “[She] has made it clear to her team that she will only work with A-list directors, but she doesn’t understand that this doesn’t necessarily mean they want to work with her.”

There have also been reports that Meghan is considering relaunching her blog, The Tig, and getting back into writing.

Until 2013, Meghan lived in Hancock Park while her mum Doria Ragland lives in nearby View Park-Windsor Hills. Getty

Harry’s future

It’s already been speculated that the prince will likely feel out of place in Los Angeles. Royal author Duncan Larcombe points out that he’ll be viewed more as Meghan’s “plus one”.

“Harry didn’t go to university and he hasn’t had much work experience other than being in the army and charity work,” he said. “Being in Hollywood is likely to make him feel like

a duck out of water.”

The Times reported in April that Prince Harry had decided against applying for a green card or US citizenship in the near future, however this could mean he remains on a diplomatic visa.

A new foundation

The couple’s new foundation, Archewell, is set to be the focus of Meghan and Harry’s work and will pick up where the Sussex Foundation left off. They announced in early April that this new venture would be launched once the COVID-19 crisis had settled, explaining, “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’ … We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

The couple’s new foundation, Archewell, is set to be the focus of Meghan and Harry’s work and will pick up where the Sussex Foundation left off. Getty

Their new home

After Meghan and Harry relocated from Vancouver Island to LA, speculation mounted about what neighbourhood they had chosen. Until 2013, Meghan lived in Hancock Park while her mum Doria Ragland lives in nearby View Park-Windsor Hills.

But as soon as a source revealed to People magazine that the couple were living in a “secluded compound” in LA it was assumed they would be somewhere like Calabasas, which is famed for its gated communities, and is home to celebrities like the Kardashians. However, neighbourhoods like Brentwood and Beverly Hills also have private streets and communities. It was also reported earlier this year that the royals are considering Malibu.

California life

Despite their new life being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, hampering their arrival on the LA social scene, it seems one member of the royal family is enjoying himself.

A source told People “[Archie is] teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”