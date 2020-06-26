Prince Harry has emerged from lockdown stronger than ever, it seems - and his first movements are proof that there are big things ahead. Getty

In a brand new video, Harry teamed up with the Rugby Football Union alongside several iconic players including the men's captain Owen Farrell, former rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson, and two revered coaches - women's captain Sarah Hunter and men's coach Eddie Jones.

In the video, Harry speaks to the camera from what looks to be his home in Los Angeles.

The British Prince sits casually in the frame and speaks about the “Pitch In” campaign launched by England's RFU.

He reveals something he and many others have missed amid the pandemic.

"We all miss rugby," Harry said, as Owen chimed in with "This pandemic might have paused the game."

Very aptly, Harry added: "But it hasn't taken away our spirit."

The union shared the candid video on Instagram along with the caption: "When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us at England Rugby."

They also added the hashtag “PitchIn”.

A number of people flocked to the comments section to share their excitement in seeing the Prince collaborate in the campaign.

"Brilliant video. I love that Prince Harry is in it too!" Wrote one excited fan.

Another added: "Awesome video, so happy you all put Harry in it."

It seems Harry's work is being largely well received as he begins his next chapter outside of being a senior royal family member.

He also penned a heartfelt letter to war veterans who have been doing some incredible work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was addressed to Team Rubicon, who have been delivering meals to people in need during lockdown in collaboration with another of one of Meghan’s charities, Hubb Community Kitchen.

Harry wrote: "I am writing to express my sincerest thanks to Team Rubicon following their support delivering meals across London from the Hubb Community Kitchen.

"As you may know, the Hubb Community Kitchen is an initiative incredibly close to my wife's heart that continues to be supported by the legacy of their community cookbook Together… at a time when there is so much uncertainty and isolation, to see the coming together of organisations my wife and I champion so strongly was truly humbling."

Harry's busy week has certainly proved he means business from here on in.

As for what's next, we can expect to see the pair engage in some high profile speaking engagements after they recently signed with the Harry Walker Agency in New York.

