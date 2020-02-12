Meghan and Harry attended the London premiere in July last year Getty

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth is upset with Harry and Meghan after they appeared to be “selling themselves off to the highest bidder”, an expert has claimed.

In July 2019, video footage came to light of Harry and Meghan attending The Lion King premiere in London, and it shows the couple joking about their plans to "pitch" for work while they are there.

In the video, Harry was seen joking to Jon Favreau: "If anyone needs any extra voiceover work…" which is when Meghan interrupts and says: "That's really why we're here – it's to pitch!"

Harry then clarified: "… just not Scar" – which is the name of the evil uncle in film.

This video came after earlier footage was unearthed which showed Prince Harry touting his wife's voiceover skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the same event. It all points to embarrassment for the Queen.

The Monarch's annoyance hasn't gone unnoticed, as talking on 60 Minutes, host Tom Steinfort said: “Surely there’s a cringe factor though?

“Particularly the Queen would be watching on thinking, ‘why are members of my family selling themselves off to the highest bidder?’.”

Royal expert and talent manager Jonathan Shalit added: “I’m sure senior members of the royal family are looking at this and wishing it hadn’t happened.

“But it has happened and that’s what happens with children whether you’re family or royal or not.

“Children often do what their parents don’t want and often parts go, ‘I wish my child hadn’t done that’.”

The videos raise further questions about exactly when the couple decided to step down from their roles as senior royals and whether they were already considering alternative work last summer.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on January 6 that they would be stepping back from the royal family.

The couple are now living in Canada with their son Archie.

After crisis talks in January, Queen Elizabeth released a statement with details of their new roles.

The Queen's statement read:



"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."