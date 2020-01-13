Harry and Meghan met Disney CEO Bob and Beyonce on the red carpet Getty

Harry then gestures towards Meghan, who was speaking with Beyoncé as her husband is heard saying, “She’s really interested.”

“Sure,” Bob replies, according to the video. “We’d love to try.”

Meghan and Harry attended the premiere in July 2019 Getty

The video resurfaced over the weekend, after it was reported that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, benefitting conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

According to The Sunday Times, the deal was signed before Meghan and Harry’s bombshell announcement last week.

Disney has yet to comment on the report.

Meghan and Harry want to strike out on their own Getty

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth has ordered a meeting take place on Monday between key royal family members to discuss next steps after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell exit announcement.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk.



The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.