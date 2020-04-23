Prince Harry and his brother Prince William are rumoured to be at war again after an ugly fight reportedly erupted between the pair. Getty

“I’m told William desperately begged Harry to stop putting Meghan’s wishes over his duty to Her Majesty and the country especially during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic,” the insider claimed to the American publication.

But as the source alleged, Harry wouldn’t listen to his brother because he claimed the royal family hurt him and his family and said he was never going to allow it to happen again.

According to the source, the confrontation turned into a screaming match with Harry shouting “I’m NEVER coming back – we’re never coming back."

The confrontation is believed to have occurred when William demanded his brother fly back as a surprise for the Queen’s birthday, which he apparently “flat out refused”. Getty

As such, William was left by his admission and ended up calling Harry a “henpecked wimp”.

Meanwhile, other sources claim the Queen was left “heartbroken” when Harry and Meghan didn’t bring Archie to their final royal engagement.

What’s more, the Duchess’ estranged father Thomas Markle is also rumoured to be equally as saddened because he is yet to meet his grandson.

The Queen was reportedly left “heartbroken” when Harry and Meghan didn’t bring Archie to their final royal engagement. Getty

But Meghan reportedly “won’t budge” and is “willing to cut off Archie’s own flesh and blood”.

“Meghan doesn’t forgive easily,” an insider reportedly claimed to Life & Style.

The source went on to say that little Archie hasn’t met Meghan’s estranged father Thomas and may never do so.