Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be enjoying their new life in Canada, yet not everyone is thrilled with their move. Getty

“Meghan doesn’t forgive easily,” an insider reportedly told Life & Style.

The source went on to say that little Archie hasn’t even met Meghan’s estranged father Thomas and may never do so.

What’s more, Meghan is said to be equally dismissive of Harry’s family as well.

“The thought of being trapped with Harry’s stuffy family while exposing Archie to all of their drama is her idea of hell,” the insider claimed.

Sources claim the Queen is “heartbroken” the couple didn’t bring Archie to their final royal engagement while Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle is anxious to meet his grandson. Instagram

This is rumoured to be very upsetting for the Duke of Sussex, whose grandmother is “begging Harry to see her great grandson”.

“Harry grew up surrounded by his extended family, and he doesn’t want to deprive Archie of that,” the source added.

News of Meghan’s reported firm stance comes amid speculation that her relationship with Harry is at breaking point as financial strain grips the young family.

According to National Enquirer, Meghan has ordered her husband to “get a job or else!”

Meghan reportedly “won’t budge” and is “willing to cut off Archie’s own flesh and blood”. Getty

“Meghan is terrified her champagne dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be shattered by this financial nightmare and is insisting Harry get off his duff and solve the crisis,” a source claimed.

The royal insider reportedly told the publication a major cause for concern is the fact that Harry has “no marketable skills” and has never had a formal job.

“Harry’s given up royal life for his rebel American wife, but his sacrifice is blowing up in their face,” the source claimed.