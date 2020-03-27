Chelsy surprised Harry by attending his farewell bash. Getty

"Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.

“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.

"He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection."

Chelsy, a lawyer, dated Harry on and off between 2004 and 2011.

​It was rumoured that the Prince had wanted to marry the blonde, however she was reluctant to be in the spotlight.

Harry and Chelsy at a rugby game on November 22, 2008. Getty

The details come as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit the royal family and set up shop in Canada, while sources claim their marriage is at breaking point as financial strain grips the young family.

According to National Enquirer, Meghan has ordered her husband to “get a job or else!”

“Meghan is terrified her champagne dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be shattered by this financial nightmare and is insisting Harry get off his duff and solve the crisis,” an alleged royal source claimed to American publication.

Rumour has it, Meghan has ordered her husband to “get a job or else!” Getty

The royal insider also claimed that a major cause for concern is the fact that Harry has “no marketable skills” and has never had a formal job.

“Harry’s given up royal life for his rebel American wife, but his sacrifice is blowing up in their face,” the source reportedly added.

Sources also claim Harry is hoping he’ll get book deals, paid speeches and Meghan will return to acting.

Harry is apparently hoping that he’ll get book deals, paid speeches and Meghan will return to acting. Getty

But the couple need money now and Meghan is rumoured to be fearing their new independent life will explode unless Harry steps up immediately.

The source went on to say that Harry and Meghan’s plans to step out of the royal spotlight is backfiring in a big way.

“If Harry can’t find a job, he’s going to pay a big price for running from his bloodline responsibilities. Maybe he can land work doing TV traffic reports in LA?” the source said.