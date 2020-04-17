Harry is sure to be feeling isolated at the moment. Getty Images

Back in February, Prince Harry spoke at a travel summit in Edinburgh and asked delegates to "just call him Harry".

Before he took to the stage the Prince told host Ayesha Hazarika she should introduce him as just "Harry".

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," she told the room at the Travalyst event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals on March 31, and have been living in Canada and the US ever since.

And while the couple had hoped to make a clean break and become financially independent, royal commentator, Angela Mollard says that Harry may already be feeling very isolated and beginning to regret his decision to cut ties with the royals.

"I really worry about Prince Harry,” Angela said on New Idea’s Royals podcast.

"He is someone who is very connected to his family as it is all he has ever known. He had his life with his mum Princess Diana and his dad Prince Charles and then he had his life with them separately when they divorced.

“Then he lost his mum and then he was with his dad and Prince William and the structure of the Royal Family and the work he has done within that, particularly the military work, have been a very stabilising influence in his life.

"He has no connection with that now.”