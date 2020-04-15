Dr Jane Goodall has claimed that Harry is finding his new life away from Buckingham Palace a little “bit challenging”. Getty

The 86-year-old believes that, as a result of Meghan Markle’s influence, Harry will also most likely put his hunting and shooting days behind him.

She claimed Harry: “will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Harry and Meghan, who officially stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, have reportedly now settled down in Malibu, Los Angeles.

Jane’s royal confession comes after it was reported Harry has been feeling guilty about being away from his family at a time when they need him the most.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the prince recently said: "Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call. And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on."

What’s more, the National Enquirer claimed that Charles allegedly told Harry: "You must come home!"

But as the insider claimed to the American publication, the future King of England reportedly told his son he wasn’t taking no for an answer.

That said, Harry apparently refused to head back to the United Kingdom, with the Duke of Sussex allegedly telling his father his presence was needed by his wife Meghan’s side.

Not accepting no for an answer, Charles reportedly ordered Harry to come home and sent an RAF to collect him.

Harry is said to have relented, but rumour has it Meghan supposedly threw a hissy fit.