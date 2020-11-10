Prince Harry (pictured) was reportedly left heartbroken after he was seemingly snubbed by the royal family during the Remembrance Sunday memorial service. AP

Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, only recently spoke about the significance of the memorial day on the Declassified podcast, so the snub would have been quite distressing.

And now, it appears Harry has been dealt another tragic blow, after it was reported he was also replaced by his mother-in-law, Duchess Camilla.

Speaking on ITV’s The Royal Rota recently, Royal Editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson discussed how Camilla took Harry’s place at the field of remembrance outside Westminster Abbey.

According to Lizzie, the appearance was one Harry previously treasured, which he carried out for the last seven years, prior to stepping down as a senior royal at the end of March.

"For the last seven years, it is a visit that Prince Harry has done,” Lizzie said, referring to the memorial garden, which is held on the lawn of St Margaret's Church in Westminster.

She continued: "It is now a role that Camilla has taken over from him as he has stepped back from being a working member of the Royal Family.

"We know that when he left one of the hardest things for him to walk away from were his military commitments that mean so much to Prince Harry."

Harry only recently spoke about the significance of Remembrance Day, which marks the day World War One ended, on the Declassified podcast.

Camilla (pictured) took Harry’s place at the field of remembrance outside Westminster Abbey. AP

“Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. Respect for those who came before us and hope for a safer world,” Harry said.

"The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour.

“It's how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today,” headed.

Despite the apparent royal snub, Harry and Meghan visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, to pay their respects for Remembrance Sunday.