Harry and Meghan smile for a webcam selfie in the new documentary series. Apple TV+

Prince Harry shared the first glimpse of the mental health-focused docuseries, which was produced in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey.

In various clips from the trailer, some of the cast speak of their own mental health journeys, with Lady Gaga among those included in the lineup.

And towards the end of the trailer, we see a gorgeous moment between Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan smiling into a web cam for a selfie pic.

Duchess Meghan looks to have popped the T-shirt on quickly for the clip Apple TV+

In another short clip, Meghan is seen holding Archie and reading him a story - the very same video that was released for their son's first birthday.

The documentary will feature Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey sharing open, frank and honest chats with a number of people from all corners of the world.

They and the cast share their own experiences with mental health and their journeys to finding their own inner peace with the world.

Harry opens up about his own experience in the docuseries. AppleTV+

Speaking in a statement ahead of the doco's release, Harry said: "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

Harry's co-producer Oprah also added: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

The doco-series will be released on Apple TV+ on May 21.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.