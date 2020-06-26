Prince Harry has seemingly ruffled a few feathers among rugby fans, after he made a surprise appearance in a new advert for the sport in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Harry continued: "But it hasn't taken away our spirit."

While the video was intended to be uplifting, the Duke’s presence seemingly upset rugby fans, who took to Instagram to question why Harry was part of the video now that he lives in the US.

“Why the hell is Harry in this? He abandoned his country and still wants to be relevant. You hate the anthem now, yet you still do this?” one person wrote.

“WHY would you put Harry in your excellent video when he defected from the crown and country? He isn’t loyal!!! WHY would you do that???!!!” another person stated.

Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), recently appeared in a video montage for England Rugby, which was shared on its official Instagram account on Wednesday. Getty

A third person added: “LOL Harry leaving the country and duties but talking for British rugby.”

Despite the backlash, many fans still praised Harry for taking part in the advert, with one person writing: “Awesome video, so happy you all put Harry in it.”

Meanwhile, another person added: “Brilliant video. I love that Prince Harry is in it too!”

Harry’s cameo comes after it was reported he and Meghan have taken the first steps to achieving financial freedom, by signing on with a high-profile speaking agency in the United States.

On Wednesday, it was revealed the Sussexes, who stepped down as senior royals in March, have signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the publication, the couple have secured a lucrative deal with the agency to take part in moderated discussions and keynote speeches.

The agency, which was established in 1946, has an elite pool of celebrity speakers, including Harry and Meghan's close friend Oprah, as well as Barack Obama and Bill and Hilary Clinton.