Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, has married her partner Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a small, intimate ceremony in the UK. Getty

According to reports, the couple held their wedding service at Cowdray Park, which is located in Midhurst, West Sussex.

In an unlikely twist, the park is the very same one Prince Harry played polo in before.

Cressida and Harry were romantically linked back in 2012 when Princess Eugenie reportedly introduced them.

While they gave it a good shot, the pair split a few years later – with reports claiming that Cressida grew tired of the pressures of being a royal family member.

And now, it certainly looks like Cressida has found her happily ever after with her other Harry.

Newlyweds Cressida and Harry announced their engagement back in August 2019 with an Instagram post from the smitten husband-to-be. Instagram

According to reports, the pair's nuptials adhered to strict government guidelines for wedding ceremonies.

A family friend spoke to the Mail, telling the outlet: "It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy… It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted.

“Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it," the friend added.

But there was a little image from the ceremony we couldn't help but revel in - Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe popped up an Instagram story with his sister and her new husband seen riding away on horseback.

Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe popped up an Instagram story with his sister and her new husband seen riding away on horseback. Instagram

"We getting married," he simply wrote alongside a picture of the pair embracing with Cressida's enviable sparkler on show.

We're sure Harry (as in the Prince) is very happy for the newlyweds - the royal and Cressida have remained good friends since their split.

Cressida even attended Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal wedding back in 2018.

Looks like everything certainly happened for a (very happily ever after...) reason between these two.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.