Prince Harry has flown back to the US to be with Duchess Meghan after a family death.

The Duke of Sussex was in London for his mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

But within 24 hours, he was packing up and heading back to his wife and two kids, Lilibet and Archie.

WATCH: Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview on Fitzy & Wippa