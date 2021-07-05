According to reports, Mike never met Prince Harry, but The Sun's source said he was "proud" of Meghan.
"He would always stop for a chat to say how proud he was of her even though he didn't often agree with how she went about things," they told the publication.
"He would usually just chuckle and say, 'It's not every day you have a prince in the family, though, I suppose!'"
On Thursday, Prince Harry emotionally unveiled Diana's statue alongside his brother, Prince William.
The beautiful instalment at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens features Diana standing with three young children, reflecting her kind, nurturing and giving back nature.
WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William unveil the new Princess Diana statue on her 60th birthday (Story continues after video)
Harry's visit to London was fleeting around the statue reveal, having arrived only the weekend before where he quarantined for several days at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before testing negative to COVID-19 so he could step out and about in London.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.