William and Harry unveiled the statue of Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. Getty

It was, of course, the Twitter-sphere where royal fans made their opinions known. And many had a similar bone to pick with the tribute.

"It looks sooo masculine," wrote one user.

Another agreed, writing, "You can put it at any angle... Still looks nothing like Diana, too masculine".

"I don't think it looks like her. She was way more beautiful than that."

Some were not a fan of the statue's hair and belt, while others suggested the inanimate object needed to look a bit happier.

"She should be smiling... Not keen on it. Perhaps it's better close up," one user wrote.

The brothers put up a united front as they honoured their late mother. Getty

There were, however, a just as vocal group of royal fans who came out in the statue's defence.

"Christ, people even telling a statue of a woman to smile more," one user wrote.

"I think it captures the strength of her spirit and love and that is neither masculine nor feminine," another added.

"I love the clothes!! - those are her 'get down to work' clothes," a third pointed out.

"This is perfect, absolutely gorgeous, it represents Diana, her humanitarian work with people from different races. Amazing work."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Prince William unveil the new Princess Diana statue on her 60th birthday (Story continues after video)

Sharing an official statement via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, Princes William and Harry spoke about the inspiration behind the statue and the side of their mother they hope it captured.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."