Meghan and Harry on their wedding day

One of the most memorable photos from Harry and Meghan’s engagement was a black and white shot of the couple in an embrace - revealing a more intimate side to the royals than what we are used to seeing.

“There are certain guidelines, but when you’re a creative person and you’re given guidelines, that’s usually where the magic happens, because you’ve got to find that magic little twist,” Lubomirski said on Seven's The Morning Show.

“It was the last shot of the day, it was November, it was cold - and I said to Prince Harry, ‘would you mind just wrapping her up?’

“They were both facing me, and it was a beautiful picture with the sun going down behind them. And then I said to Meghan, ‘would you mind just turning towards him?’

“She turned towards him, you could feel the hairs going up on the arms of everybody on set.

They turned towards each other and it was this beautiful moment where her hand came out of the coat and you see the engagement ring - and they looked up at each other and giggle, and you just take the picture.”

“The wedding was a completely different kettle of fish,” Lubomirski said.

“With the engagement, you had a whole day and you were just walking around Windsor Castle taking beautiful pictures of a couple in love.

“With the wedding day, half of my brain was thinking, ‘this is so cool, I’m at a royal wedding’, and the other half of my brain was thinking, ‘get your head in the game.’

“We had 25 minutes to do six setups, and if you can imagine a Christmas holiday with the family and there’s 20 people, and you’re trying to get everybody in for six pictures in 25 minutes, as you can imagine it was interesting.

“If there was time, I was told I would be allowed to take them out to the Rose Garden and take more intimate, relaxed shots of them.

“So we went out to the Rose Garden, and I didn’t know that we were going to be given three minutes.

“So I was snapping along the way, and I think every married couple knows that moment where all of a sudden you’re away from the crowd, and you’re allowed a moment by yourselves. It’s a moment of just relief and calmness.

“I knew I had to turn back towards the castle, so I told them to just sit down on the stairs for a second. And they both just slumped into this position, and there was this moment of just complete relief and joy and love. It was a wonderful shot.”