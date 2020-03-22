Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially lost Their Royal Highnesses or HRH titles. Getty

It was announced back in February that Harry and Meghan “do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory” and that they “will no longer actively use their HRH titles, as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

Harry, Meghan and Archie have reportedly gone into isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told Us Weekly.

Harry and Meghan released a statement about the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday via Instagram.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote.

“We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

They post continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”