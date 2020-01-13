Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they recently announced they intend to step down as “senior” members of the royal family and head overseas to the US. Getty

What’s more, 60 per cent of people also believe that the Duke and Duchess should be made to repay the £2.4million (approx. $4.5 million AUD) they spent on refurbishing the cottage.

The poll also showed that 76 per cent of the general public think Harry and Meghan should no longer be financially supported with taxpayer money.

Likewise, 64 per cent of those surveyed believe the Duke and Duchess should not be allowed to keep any royal/taxpayer money, which is reserved for overseas trips.

While many British subjects support the Duke and Duchess’ decision, a new poll has revealed others are opposed to the news, with some saying the royals should even be evicted. Getty

The poll, which was published on Saturday, also found that Kate is seemingly more popular with the general public, with 73 per cent of people saying they prefer her to Meghan.

The revealing data comes after it was speculated the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge haven't spoken in months.

According to Sunday People, Kate and Meghan stopped communicating on their family WhatsApp group six months ago after Meghan felt isolated from the family.

Prince William has also cut ties with Harry, as a friend of his told The Times: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore… I’m sad about that.”

Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.

The royal family has seemingly been left in chaos and is currently clamouring to try and work out the next steps to arrange a speedy fix.