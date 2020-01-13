Harry and Meghan are in talks to quit as senior members of the royal family Getty

While Tom Bradby did not elaborate, The Times said royal courtiers fear Meghan would brand members of the family “racist and sexist.”

Bradby said it would be “very damaging indeed” if the monarchy’s international reputation was tarnished by the breakaway pair.

The Queen will meet with Harry on Monday to discuss the next steps surrounding his role Getty

Bradby, who got to know Meghan and Harry well when he interviewed them for last year's doco, said the Duke and Duchess find other royals to be "jealous and, at times, unfriendly."

He made it clear the accusations did not include Her Majesty, The Queen, or Prince Philip.

He also said that the “fallout” began at their 2018 royal wedding when “really damaging things were said and done.”

The fab four have split for good Getty

According to Tom, the royals are at a key point where they can swing things their way with the royal couple, and negotiate a peace deal.

“The family urgently needs a meaningful peace deal with the young breakaway couple, because a protracted war would be very bloody indeed,” he wrote.

Harry and baby Archie, who has remained in Canada since the family holiday to North America last year Instagram

The Queen has ordered a meeting take place on Monday between key royal family members to discuss next steps after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell exit announcement.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk.



The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.