The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to discuss the ‘Clap for Our Carers’ campaign, which is a community project designed to say thanks to frontline health workers.
The leaflet the royal couple shared read: “During these unprecedented times, they need to know we are grateful.
"Please join us on 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms, etc) to show all nurses; doctors; GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus.
“Please share this message, so we can make sure the word spreads and reaches all to join!”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pleaded with fans to support the National Health Service.
Getty
The post comes days after news that Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrisonhave reportedly gone into isolationas the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.
“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared this image via Instagram.
“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote on their Instagram page. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”
Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison.
Getty
They post continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”