Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pleaded with fans to support the National Health Service. Getty

The post comes days after news that Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrison have reportedly gone into isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared this image via Instagram. Instagram

Harry and Meghan released a statement about the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday via social media.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,” they wrote on their Instagram page. “We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

They post continued: “Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit … All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”