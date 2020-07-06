Meghan is not happy husband Harry has been hanging out with singer Adele. Getty

“She’s become so obsessed with trying to force their lives here to go as she planned, despite all the craziness in the world derailing her, that she didn’t even see it coming that Harry would seek comfort in another woman.”

According to the source, Harry, 35, and 32-year-old Adele have been hitting the bar in her house “at least once a week” – and he’s loving it.

Harry enjoys Adele's company and she makes him find "some sense of normality". Instagram

“Hanging out with Adele has helped him find some sense of normality,” alleges the insider.

“She’s a real laugh to be around and loves a drink, just like Harry used to be before Meghan. Adele has been a breath of fresh air in his life and his port in the storm of life in LA, which he’s not exactly loving.”

Our source claims their boozy nights in are nothing “inappropriate” that Meghan should be worried about.

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie. Getty

“It’s not really a flirty situation from what I’ve been told, though Harry has been extremely effusive in his praise about how fantastic Adele looks,” alleges a source.

“And she really is glowing. That said, Adele has made no secret of her feelings for Harry. Early in her career, she told Glamour magazine: “I know I said I wouldn’t go out with a ginger, but it’s Prince Harry! I’d be a real duchess then.”

