The royal family soon became divided. Getty

But, it was the Duke of Sussex’s lavish spending after meeting Meghan that really drove the divide between the brothers.

“Harry’s [spending] transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William,” authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett write.

Harry reportedly spent over £6,000 for acupuncture “as part of a health drive” with Meghan pushing the Duke to spend on other wellness therapies including massages and aromatherapy.

Meanwhile, Meghan is said to have spent over £478,920 on maternity clothes after falling pregnant with their son, Archie. Not to mention a £33,000 three-night babymoon at a luxury spa in Hampshire.

Harry's new spending habits raised eyebrows in the palace. Getty

When the couple moved into Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the cost of refurbishment caused controversy, with the Queen said to be “privately unhappy” over the expenditure. The couple are now expected to pay back the cost of works as part of their Megxit deal.

“The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth,” said the authors.

“Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world.”

According to the authors, the rift could have been avoided. Getty

It’s the opinion of the authors that the entire fallout could have been avoided completely if Harry had been able to see that many of the royal officials were actually fans of Meghan.

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended.”