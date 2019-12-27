Prince George’s enthusiastic culinary skills have seemingly left the Queen in stitches. Getty

While the group represented four generations of Royals who have supported the charity, George seemingly stole the show – thanks to his hefty attempts at stirring the thick mixture.

Footage, which was shared to Instagram, shows the youngster frantically trying to stir the pudding mix with a wooden spoon, while his relatives watch on from the side.

As the young prince struggles to churn the hearty ingredients, the Queen and Prince Charles share a concerned look, before they both laugh out loud.

The six-year-old was taking part in a festive cooking session with his dad, Prince William, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and Her Majesty, when the incident was caught on camera. Getty

The reigning monarch and her son then back away slowly while still chuckling, as Prince William bursts into laughter as George repeatedly smashes the spoon into the mixture.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one Twitter user writing: “Prince George showed zero mercy when mixing!”

Another person stated: “Love the way Her Majesty shuffles Prince Charles off when George starts stabbing at the cake mixing hard lol.”

A third person added: “How lovely! Prince George is adorable!”