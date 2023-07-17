Prince George is currently second in line to the throne following the death of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Getty

If all goes to plan, it will be quite the major homecoming.

While King Charles spent time with his granddaughter Lili when she was a month old, it's believed the Waleses have never met the now two-year-old princess.

New Idea understands Harry's visit is coming at the behest of the birthday boy himself, with George determined to have his Sussex cousins at his party.

Archie and Lilibet have not been around their British family members since they were babies, if at all. Getty/Supplied

"The sweetest thing is William and Catherine had no choice, as George insisted that invitations be sent to his little cousins," shares a source.

"They are hoping that deep down, Harry can put aside any issues for the sake of young George."

Those close to the royals claim that the curious youngsters in both the US and the UK have started asking more questions about each other - leading to some awkward conversations with their parents.

The visit is due to Prince George's 10th birthday celebrations. Getty

Thankfully, we understand Harry and Wills, 41, are on the same page when it comes to making sure George is the centre of attention on his big day.

"Harry doesn't want to be the focal point," says our source.

"He genuinely wants to be there for George - they had a deep bond for the first six years of his life."

Our insider says it's unlikely that Harry's wife Meghan Markle will attend.