It’s not just the Queen who’s missing out on seeing Prince Harry (pictured) at the annual royal family Christmas celebrations. Getty

Although 2-year-old Prince Louis would be unaware of the absence, Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, have noticed that Harry is no longer around for special occasions.

Before his move abroad, Harry had a reputation among the royal youngsters for being the ‘fun uncle’, with Harry’s cousin’s husband, Mike Tindall, confirming that Harry “loves playing with them all”.

Although nowadays he’s a father to his son, Harry is no doubt missing his youngest royal family members as much as they miss him.

Prince George (left) and Princess Charlotte (right) are missing their uncle terribly and all they want for Christmas is for Harry to come home. Getty

The royal revelation comes after Harry and Meghan were seemingly replaced at the recent surprise royal family reunion at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth was joined by Wills and Kate and other senior royals, for a rare meet-up ahead of the proposed low-key festive season.

As it turns out, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward helped fill the gap left by the Sussexes, when they joined Wills and Kate at the event to mark the finale of their train tour.

Harry and Meghan (left) were seemingly replaced at the recent surprise royal family reunion at Windsor Castle. Getty

The Cambridges, who have just completed their tour of England, Scotland and Wales, reunited with senior members of the royal family for a special event at Windsor Castle.

Sophie’s regal role has increased somewhat in the months since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and she has become known as the Queen’s ‘secret weapon’.

With the Countess and Prince Edward aged 55 and 56 respectively, they are the second youngest working royal couple after Wills and Kate so it only seems fitting they should replace the Sussexes.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!