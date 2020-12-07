Prince George (pictured) is set to be portrayed as a sassy cartoon character in a new comedy series about his regal life called The Prince. Getty

"It’s one thing for film-makers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like The Crown but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair,” the insider reportedly said.

"Some things should be off-limits. It’s morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs."

Following the most recent promo for the series, which featured a sassy, privileged Prince George complaining about the perils of coronavirus, Hollywood insiders weighed in on the issue.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Prince George… I know self-isolating is difficult and we’re all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it’s different for everyone,” the animated character began.

The Prince portrays the seven-year-old heir as a bratty, foul-mouthed monarch. HBO Max

“Stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. They’re doing the best they can, even though lunch f*****g sucked today,” he added.

Following the teaser, TV critic Katherine Singh pointed out that it was important to remember George is still an impressionable child who could be affected by the “musings” of the show.

“What we say about people, even those who seem untouchable like the Royals, can seriously and negatively affect people. Prince George is old enough to know what’s going on,” Katherine said.

Several fans also took to Twitter to comment on the show, with one person writing: “You have to be a big piece of s**t to make fun a kid or use a kid to make fun of other people.”

In addition to the Cambridge kids, the series will also feature other royals, including Prince Harry (voiced by Orlando Bloom), Kate Middleton (Lucy Punch) and George’s butler Owen (Alan Cumming). HBO Max

Meanwhile, another disgruntled fan urged people to sign a petition, which urges the royal family to take action against the show’s creators.

“Buckingham Palace: Cancel Gary Janetti's new show 'The Prince' - Sign the Petition!” the fan wrote.

Following the backlash, Gary reportedly defended the show, saying he hopes Prince George will one day see the humour in the show – adding “everything is meant with affection”.