Among the many closures this lockdown will entail is the shutdown of schools all across the country. This includes, according to 9honey, Thomas Battersea, where George, seven, and Charlotte, five, both attend.

And it’s not just the eldest Cambridge children that will have to be home-schooled until the end of February.

George (left) is in three and Charlotte (right) is in year one at Thomas Battersea. Getty

The publication reports that Prince Louis, two, was set to begin nursery school this month, but now alternative arrangements must be put in place.

It was speculated that the youngest Prince was bound for The Willcocks Nursery School where his older sister Charlotte once attended. Now, Louis will apparently be heading there later in the year instead.

With three young royals forced to forgo school, William and Kate must don their teacher hats and transform Kensington palace into a classroom. Though, when it comes to home-schooling, the royals have already had some practice.

Louis (pictured) was set to start nursery school this month. Now, due to COVID, alternative arrangements must be made. Getty

Back in April last year, COVID-19 forced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to home-school George and Charlotte.

Speaking to BBC at the time, Kate disclosed some of her cheeky tactics when it came to teaching the little royals.

“We don’t actually tell the children we’ve actually kept going through the holidays,” the Duchess admitted, “I feel very mean.”

With their three children at home, Will and Kate must home-school them once more. Instagram

Despite the unprecedented circumstances that the royals, along with families everywhere, were thrown in at the time, Kate revealed that she and Will still managed to maintain some normalcy.

“Someone gave me some very good advice pre-the-holidays to put in some structure,” the Duchess said. “There’s a pretty strict routine here at home that’s massively helped us all – just having a bit of routine, (a) bit of normality.”

Hopefully Kate and Will’s previous experience home-schooling will make this time around a little bit easier for the royals.