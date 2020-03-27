Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have shown their appreciation for British healthcare workers by taking part in a nationwide “clapping” initiative. Getty

The “Clap for our Carers" campaign is a nationwide initiative, which shows thanks and appreciation for nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers working on the front line.

Enthusiastic and appreciative fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the adorable video, with one person writing: “The world needed this. Sometimes the best medicine is children.”

Another person stated: “Thank you for cheering us up. Just the dose of cuteness we needed.”

Kensington Palace shared an Instagram video of the youngsters clapping in appreciation for all the healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Instagram

A third person stated: “This is adorable, we appreciated all the healthcare workers and their hard work!!”

Joining the Cambridge children in the clap initiative was Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who shared a video of their family applauding Britain’s NHS workers.

"The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children, show their support for all those working on the frontline," the Wessex’s wrote on Twitter.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis gave thanks to healthcare workers in an adorable Instagram video. Getty

The royal family’s sweet gesture comes after Prince Charles shared his first message with fans, since testing positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 71-year-old posted a statement, in which he thanked well-wishers for their kind words of support following his shock diagnosis.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words,” the statement read.

Clarence House confirmed the news about Charles testing positive to COVID-19, via a statement on Wednesday.