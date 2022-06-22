Prince George organised a bake sale to raise funds for Tusk, a non-profit organisation which protects wildlife in Africa. Getty

Prince George's father, Prince William, has been a royal patron for Tusk since 2005.

The Duke of Cambridge has previously publicly praised Prince George for his concern over endangered animals, saying the young royal was devastated after learning about extinction.

"Having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them, the most recent one — the extinction one — actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through," William told Sky News in 2020.

"He said to me, 'You know, I don't want to watch this anymore.' "

"Why has it come to this? You know, he's seven years old and he's asking me these questions already, he really feels it, and I think every seven-year-old out there can relate to that."

Prince George is shaping up to be quite the advocate. Last year, Prince William revealed that his eldest son was "a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed" by littering so decided to take part in rubbish clean-up with his school.

"George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused," he told the BBC.

"[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again."

"Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk." Getty

It seems litter picking runs in the family as William's own father Prince Charles took him and brother Prince Harry out to do so while they were on holiday.

"We were in Norfolk on school holidays, and we went out litter-picking with him," the Duke of Cambridge shared in documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70 back in 2018.

"And again, both of us thought, 'Well this is perfectly normal, everyone must do it'. We were there with our spikes, stabbing the rubbish into black plastic bags."

This story was originally published on our sister site Now To Love.