Preparing George for his royal destiny is a job that Prince William and Duchess Kate are starting to take very seriously now that they believe their eldest son is old enough to understand what it means.

“William and Kate have already talked to George about [his] future roles,” says a source. “George knows there’s something special about him and that one day he’ll be the future King of England.”

The visit echoes William’s own childhood experience, after he made his first official visit to the principality in 1991 when he was also 8 years old.

Royal double act! The Cambridge kids also took part in a singalong of Tom Jones’ hit ‘Delilah’. Getty

While Charlotte is famously “sassy” and George is notoriously shy, the young princess wasn’t there to hijack her brother’s big moment.

“It’s obvious from the way Charlotte looks at George that she loves him dearly,”

a source tells New Idea.

“Having Charlotte around helps ease the prince’s nerves and take some of the pressure off – plus, she seems to love it!”