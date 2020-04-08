It's been revealed Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, have been sending their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 'chatty videos' from isolation.
The siblings are residing at their family's country estate Anmar Hall in Norfolk, while the monarch is holed up at Windsor Castle.
An insider told The Sun, 'Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as "Gan Gan", and Prince Philip as often as possible.
'The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor.'
Cute!
And Lizzie isn't the only one getting super-cute video calls.
'Prince Charles is also very much in touch with the Cambridge trio,' the insider explained, after it was revealed that his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chats to the kiddies over the House Party app.
'They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, highland cattle etc.'