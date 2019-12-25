Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made their Christmas walk debut. Getty

The siblings attended Christmas Day church services in Norfolk in the English countryside. Getty

George and Charlotte joined other members of the royal family. Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge and Charlotte wore similar outfits. Getty

Brother Prince Louis was noticeably absent from the event. The one-year-old stayed back with his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at the family’s nearby home of Anmer Hall.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also a no-show as they take a six-week hiatus from royal duties in the UK.

Prince George wore a navy blazer and a blue sweater and collared shirt. Getty

Prince Charles and wife Camilla along with Princess Anne also attended. Getty

A royal source previously confirmed to People that the Duke and Duchess were taking time off from commitments amid the intense scrutiny they and received.

Queen Elizabeth wore a striking red outfit to the annual event. Getty

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Getty

Princess Beatrice and her soon to be husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” the source said.

The royal couple will also spend their first Christmas as parents in the United States with Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.