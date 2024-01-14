Prince Christian has confided his fears in mum Princess Mary.

Abdication was a dirty word just a few short months ago,” our source says.

“Now it’s happened, it’s a total whirlwind for the family as they to adjust to the new regime.”

That’s especially the case for Christian.

“He’s told his mother that he feels a bit cheated out of a year or two of downtime,” our insider explains.

Christian celebrated his 18th birthday last October.

Christian has also confided in Mary, 51, that he’s feeling a tad “nervous” about his new status.

It’s a confession that has his mum concerned. “Privately, Mary’s worried that this has all happened so quickly,” our source says.

“It seems like only yesterday she was showing Christian how to use a knife and fork and now he’s a one step away from the throne!”

The young prince was spotted in St Tropez with friends last year.

It’s thought Christian hopes to attend university after he graduates from high school in May. But now, if he wants to continue his studies, as Crown Prince he’s going to have to “accommodate the needs of the palace too”, our insider explains.

Despite the concerns, and fears, Mary will fight tooth and nail to ensure Christian continues to enjoy his youth.

“He’s got an Aussie mum – she won’t let him struggle,” our source confirms.