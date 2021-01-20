Prince Charles (pictured) has been slammed for his alleged ‘old fashioned’ ways. Getty

Without hesitating, the author sensationally claimed the Prince of Wales is "entirely unsuitable" for the throne, while comparing his ruling to "driving over a cliff”.

"The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She seems very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure," Clive told hosts David Campbell and Sylvia Jeffreys.

He continued: “[Charles] hates many modern things and that wouldn't be a problem if he didn't try to impose his taste on other people.

Royal author Clive Irving has released a new biography called The Last Queen (pictured). Amazon

“If he just remained in his cocoon of the 18th century but he doesn’t do that... he likes to have sycophants around him and that’s not a good sign of a future ruler.”

Clive then went on to sensationally claim that the Prince of Wales forms groups of “sycophants” who reinforce his “weird ideas”.

“It’s a pity they can’t jump straight from the Queen to William, but they can’t do that because that isn’t the way the constitution works,” he added.

Clive said: "It's a pity they can’t jump straight from the Queen to William (right)." Getty

Later in the interview, Clive suggested that Queen Elizabeth’s ability to maintain her privacy and uphold her "mystique" is another reason why she could be the last Queen.

"She understood from the word go, when she became queen in 1952, that you have to sustain the mystery," Clive said, referring to other royals who expose their private lives.

"The person is not the point, the crown is the point, the institution is the point."