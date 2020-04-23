Prince Charles posted this adorable photo of him and Louis on social media. Clarence House

Another added : “That is such a sweet photograph. Truly special bonds exist between grandparents and their grandchildren.”

Another third chimed in via Twitter: “What an absolutely beautiful photograph of such a clearly strong bond!”

The snap comes hours after Louis' mum and dad Prince William and Kate Middleton shared never-seen-before snaps of Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared four never-seen-before snaps of Prince Louis. Instagram/Getty

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple posted a carousel of images of the toddler playing arts and craft ahead of his second birthday on Thursday. Instagram/Getty

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the royal couple posted a carousel of images of the toddler playing arts and craft.

"Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” Wills and Kate captioned the snaps, which showed the prince with rainbow paint on his hands.

One pic shows the prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork. Instagram/Getty

“We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April,” the caption stated.

Among the ridiculously adorable snaps was one that shows the little prince grinning for the camera while wearing a spotless blue gingham shirt.

Like many other children in the United Kingdom, Louis was reportedly making rainbow-coloured paintings to show support for frontline and essential workers battling the pandemic. Instagram/Getty

Another photo shows the prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork.

Louis and his siblings, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.