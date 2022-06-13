Mischievous Louis was seen sitting on his grandpa’s lap at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Getty

Louis, 4, made headlines around the world for putting on a turn for his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40.

He covered ever-patient Kate’s mouth with his hands and blew raspberries when she tried to stop him. According to royal cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, Louis’ antics were all thanks to a sugar high.

Soon after, cameras caught Louis asking to “go and sit with Pa”, rushing past Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince George, 8, and 39-year-old Wills to climb on to the 73-year-old’s lap.

Grandpa duties! Getty

“Kate was amazed, he settled right down and watched the show happily,” says a source.

“Charles was pretty tickled by that as he loves Louis. He’s had lots of practice wrangling cheeky little boys thanks to Prince Harry, who was similarly naughty when he was 4 years old.”

The source went on: “Charles often remarks that George is like seeing William as a child all over again, and Louis is Harry. Having Louis around has been just the tonic for Charles, who’s devastated at how it’s all gone wrong with Harry, but there’s a sense he’s getting another chance with his grandson.”