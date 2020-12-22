Prince Charles (pictured) was seemingly dealt a heartbreaking blow earlier this year, after it was reported Prince Harry found a new father figure to fill the void left by his father’s absence. Getty

According to Marie Claire, Harry and Meghan have reportedly invited chums David and Katherine to their California mansion, where they will play host during the festive season.

With Meghan and Katherine’s relationship dating back to high school and Harry and David’s newfound friendship, the royal couple are said to be excited to host their Hollywood pals.

“[Meghan’s] really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking,” an insider reportedly claimed to the British publication.

“David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home,” the source said, adding the Duchess also plans to spend the day with mum Doria.

The Prince of Wales (left) has been dealt a serious of heartbreaking blows in recent months, with the first being Harry’s (right) so-called new father figure in May. Getty

“They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan,” the insider alleged.

The news will no doubt come as shock to Harry’s dad, Charles, who is reportedly missing his grandson Archie.

What’s more, the Prince of Wales has been dealt a serious of heartbreaking blows in recent months, with the first being Harry’s so-called new father figure in May.

The 72-year-old was then snubbed by his other son, William, who labelled Sir David Attenborough as his “single biggest influence”, despite Charles being an eco-warrior himself.

Rumour has it Harry bonded with American musician David Foster, 70 (left), who is married to singer Katharine McPhee, 33 (right), shortly after relocating to La La Land. Getty

Speaking on the Pod Save the Queen podcast, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers recalled how William failed to acknowledge Charles’ sustainable efforts.

"[Prince William] is really putting himself out there – he’s saying ‘I’m a keen environmentalist',” Russell began, referring to the Duke's green efforts.

“We saw in the recent ITV documentary he had said Sir David Attenborough was his single biggest influence on his conservation ideals and views about climate change.

“I’m not too sure how happy his father will be about him saying that, but we all love David Attenborough, so maybe he will let him off?” he added.