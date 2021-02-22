Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer. Neon

“Charles and Camilla have been the recipients of some vile abuse since The Crown’s latest season came out earlier this year,” says a source.

“It has very nearly crippled the monarchy. And now he’s facing a movie that will get probably even more press since it’s starring Kristen Stewart.

“He desperately wants people to know that Diana didn’t just decide to end the marriage at that moment. It was a very long process in which they both tried to mend things. But of course, Charles is always doomed to be the villain when Hollywood simplifies one

of the most delicate and painful times in his life.”

“Charles is always doomed to be the villain when Hollywood simplifies one of the most delicate and painful times in his life.” Getty

Royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, agrees with the claims that Spencer is largely fiction, explaining: “The film is based on three days at Sandringham, and the period that it is based on, Diana wasn’t going to Sandringham anymore.”

After the first look at Kristen all dolled up in Diana’s signature hair and clothes was released back in January, royal fans were absolutely beside themselves at the eerie similarities.

“What!!!” one user commented, “Had no idea this was Kristen Stewart.”

“She looks so much like her in this!” another chimed in.

