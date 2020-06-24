Kristen Stewart was recently announced as the chosen actress, who will portray the late Princess Diana in a new film about her bitter break-up with Prince Charles. Getty

“Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is one of the worst castings I’ve ever heard of,” one fan wrote.

They added: “Princess Di was known for her charm and charisma and I’ve seen rocks with more personality than Kristen Stewart.”

Meanwhile, another person stated: “No #KristenStewart does not fit the part of #PrincessDiana. She does not look gentle enough to me to fit the part.”

But despite the backlash, many fans defended Kristen, with one person writing: “The way people are personally offended when Kristen Stewart gets cast in anything. HER POWER.”

After it was announced Kristen was going to portray Diana in the movie Spencer, several royalists and die-hard fans took to Twitter to comment on director Pablo Larraín’s choice. Getty

Another person added: “Love Kristen Stewart in a biopic: Always brings justice, heart, the love and honour to the real women she portrays.”

Speaking to Deadline, director Pablo Larraín revealed why he chose the 30-year-old to take on daring project and portray one of the most iconic women in history.

"Kristen is one of the great actors around today," Larraín told the publication.

"To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile, and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need."

In a separate interview with OK! magazine, a close confidant of the actress reportedly spilled that the actress is both nervous and excited about playing the iconic role.

Some fans have questioned whether Kristen is the correct person to portray the late Princess Diana (pictured). Getty

“She’s definitely feeling the pressure,” the source claimed to the American publication.

They added: “Kristen remembers the day Diana died; and like everyone, she was fixated by Princess Di’s extraordinary life. She hopes to do her justice.”

The insider went on to say that, despite the casting being somewhat of a surprise, Kristen will nevertheless give it her all.

“Kristen wouldn’t have taken on the role if she didn’t think she could manage,” the source added.